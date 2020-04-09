Updated figures puts CT COVID-19 death toll at 335; List of nursing homes with cases released

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated its COVID-19 data, adding another nine deaths to bring its total number of fatalities to 335.
Fairfield County still has the state’s largest number of coronavirus incidents, with 4,417 confirmed cases, 665 hospitalizations and 155 deaths.
A county-by-county breakdown includes:
|County
|Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
|Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations
|Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19-Associated Deaths
|Fairfield County
|4,417
|665
|155
|Hartford County
|1,290
|251
|68
|Litchfield County
|292
|20
|12
|Middlesex County
|174
|28
|9
|New Haven County
|1,945
|428
|70
|New London County
|120
|16
|5
|Tolland County
|128
|7
|13
|Windham County
|49
|3
|1
|Pending address validation
|366
|0
|2
|Total
|8,781
|1,418
|335
The state is also continuing to process input from people, businesses, and organizations who wish to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for use in Connecticut’s hospitals and long-term care facilities. To date, there have been 2,027 offers to donate items. Those offers are being processed through a collaboration between the Department of Public Health and the United Way 2-1-1 of Connecticut.
The state continues to request PPE for health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers. To donate PPE, click here to fill out an intake form.
MEDICAL SURGE PLAN FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES
A partnership between the state and its long-term care facilities has been established to collaborate on a medical surge plan. The strategy includes the formation of COVID-19 recovery centers in nursing homes to accept patients who can be discharged from acute care hospitals, but are still impacted by COVID-19 infection. At least four such recovery centers will be opened in Torrington, Bridgeport, Meriden and Sharon that will make available more than 500 new beds for COVID-19 patients.
The state is also working with hospitals to ensure that more patients can be tested while they are hospitalized in order to receive the two negative COVID-19 test results 24 hours apart that are needed in order for a patient to be discharged to a general long-term care facility.
As reported last night, there are currently more than 2,000 available beds in long-term care facilities that could be occupied by patients currently hospitalized who could be discharged when they get their negative COVID-19 tests.
“Residents of long-term care facilities represent our most vulnerable population during this pandemic, as the virus can spread quickly within the enclosed environment such as a nursing home,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell said. “These new COVID-19 recovery centers will provide hundreds of new beds for COVID-19 care all over the state, and this will help to make hospital beds available to absorb the surge of hospitalizations we anticipate in the next couple of weeks.”
The state Department of Social Services and the Office of Policy and Management have determined a specific payment rate of $600 per day for the COVID-19 recovery centers, and additional payments of 10% across the board for all nursing homes in Connecticut during the course of the pandemic.
“By establishing facilities with a special focus on the care of individuals with COVID-19 and providing necessary funding, we will support the state’s overall medical surge response,” Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said. “This recognizes the additional costs being experienced by the industry at large.”
Athena Health Care Systems is one of the first private Connecticut nursing home providers to partner with the state on the effort to open up COVID-19 recovery centers.
NURSING HOMES WITH POSITIVE CASES
The following is an up-to-date list of every nursing home in Connecticut with residents who have tested positive for COVID-19:
|Town
|Nursing Home
|Bethel
|Bethel Health Care Center
|Bloomfield
|Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation
|Bloomfield
|Caleb Hitchcock Health Center
|Bloomfield
|Touchpoints at Bloomfield
|Branford
|Branford Hills Health Care Center
|Bridgeport
|Jewish Living Center
|Bristol
|Countryside Manor of Bristol
|Bristol
|Sheridan Woods Health Care Center
|Canton
|Cherry Brook Health Care Center
|Chester
|Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation
|Danbury
|Glen Hill Center
|Danbury
|Saint John Paul II Center
|Danbury
|Western Rehabilitation Care Center
|East Hartford
|Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center
|East Haven
|Apple Rehab Laurel Woods
|East Haven
|Whispering Pines
|Enfield
|Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center
|Fairfield
|Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center
|Fairfield
|Carolton Chronic & Convalescent
|Fairfield
|Ludlowe Center for Health & Rehabilitation
|Farmington
|Touchpoints at Farmington
|Glastonbury
|Glastonbury Health Care Center
|Greenwich
|Greenwich Woods
|Greenwich
|Nathaniel Witherall
|Guilford
|Guilford House
|Hamden
|Arden House
|Hamden
|Hamden Rehabilitation & Health Care Center
|Hartford
|Chelsea Place
|Hartford
|Trinity Hill Care Center
|Litchfield
|Litchfield Woods
|Manchester
|Crestfield Rehabilitation Center
|Manchester
|Manchester Manor Health Care Center
|Manchester
|Touchpoints at Manchester
|Meriden
|Curtis Home
|Middletown
|Middlesex Health Care Center
|Middletown
|Water’s Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation
|Milford
|Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion
|Milford
|West River Rehab Center
|Naugatuck
|Glendale Center
|New Britain
|Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
|New Canaan
|Waveny Care Center
|New Haven
|Grimes Center
|New London
|Harbor Village
|Newington
|Bel Air Manor
|Newington
|Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center
|North Haven
|Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center
|Norwalk
|Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk
|Norwalk
|Cassena Care at Norwalk
|Plainville
|Apple Rehab Farmington Valley
|Portland
|Portland Care and Rehabilitation
|Ridgefield
|Laurel Ridge Health care Center
|Rocky Hill
|60 West
|Rocky Hill
|Apple Rehab Rocky Hill
|Seymour
|Shady Knoll Health Center
|Sharon
|Sharon Health Care Center
|Shelton
|Apple Shelton Lakes
|Shelton
|Bishop-Wicke Health and Rehabilitation
|Shelton
|Gardner Heights Health Care Center
|Simsbury
|McLean Health Center
|Southington
|Summit at Plantsville
|Stafford Springs
|Evergreen Health Care Center
|Stamford
|Edgehill Health Center
|Stamford
|Long Ridge Post-Acute Care
|Stamford
|St. Camillus Center
|Stamford
|The Villa at Stamford
|Stratford
|Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|Suffield
|Suffield House
|Torrington
|Regal Care at Torrington
|Torrington
|Wolcott Hall Nursing Center
|Trumbull
|Maefair Health Care Center
|Trumbull
|St. Joseph’s Center
|Vernon
|Fox Hill Center
|Waterbury
|Abbott Terrace Health Center
|Waterbury
|Regal Care at Waterbury
|Waterbury
|Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation
|Waterford
|Bayview Health Care
|West Hartford
|Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation
|West Hartford
|Saint Mary Home
|West Hartford
|West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center
|Wilton
|Wilton Meadows Health Care Center
|Windsor
|Kimberly Hall North
|Windsor
|Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center
|Woodbridge
|The Willows