Updated figures puts CT COVID-19 death toll at 335; List of nursing homes with cases released

Kevin Zimmerman
The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated its COVID-19 data, adding another nine deaths to bring its total number of fatalities to 335.

Fairfield County still has the state’s largest number of coronavirus incidents, with 4,417 confirmed cases, 665 hospitalizations and 155 deaths.

A county-by-county breakdown includes:

County Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19-Associated Deaths
Fairfield County 4,417 665 155
Hartford County 1,290 251 68
Litchfield County 292 20 12
Middlesex County 174 28 9
New Haven County 1,945 428 70
New London County 120 16 5
Tolland County 128 7 13
Windham County 49 3 1
Pending address validation 366 0 2
Total 8,781 1,418 335

 

The state is also continuing to process input from people, businesses, and organizations who wish to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for use in Connecticut’s hospitals and long-term care facilities. To date, there have been 2,027 offers to donate items. Those offers are being processed through a collaboration between the Department of Public Health and the United Way 2-1-1 of Connecticut.

The state continues to request PPE for health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers. To donate PPE, click here to fill out an intake form.

MEDICAL SURGE PLAN FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES
A partnership between the state and its long-term care facilities has been established to collaborate on a medical surge plan. The strategy includes the formation of COVID-19 recovery centers in nursing homes to accept patients who can be discharged from acute care hospitals, but are still impacted by COVID-19 infection. At least four such recovery centers will be opened in Torrington, Bridgeport, Meriden and Sharon that will make available more than 500 new beds for COVID-19 patients.

The state is also working with hospitals to ensure that more patients can be tested while they are hospitalized in order to receive the two negative COVID-19 test results 24 hours apart that are needed in order for a patient to be discharged to a general long-term care facility.

As reported last night, there are currently more than 2,000 available beds in long-term care facilities that could be occupied by patients currently hospitalized who could be discharged when they get their negative COVID-19 tests.

“Residents of long-term care facilities represent our most vulnerable population during this pandemic, as the virus can spread quickly within the enclosed environment such as a nursing home,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell said. “These new COVID-19 recovery centers will provide hundreds of new beds for COVID-19 care all over the state, and this will help to make hospital beds available to absorb the surge of hospitalizations we anticipate in the next couple of weeks.”

The state Department of Social Services and the Office of Policy and Management have determined a specific payment rate of $600 per day for the COVID-19 recovery centers, and additional payments of 10% across the board for all nursing homes in Connecticut during the course of the pandemic.

“By establishing facilities with a special focus on the care of individuals with COVID-19 and providing necessary funding, we will support the state’s overall medical surge response,”  Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said. “This recognizes the additional costs being experienced by the industry at large.”

Athena Health Care Systems is one of the first private Connecticut nursing home providers to partner with the state on the effort to open up COVID-19 recovery centers.

NURSING HOMES WITH POSITIVE CASES
The following is an up-to-date list of every nursing home in Connecticut with residents who have tested positive for COVID-19:

Town Nursing Home
Bethel Bethel Health Care Center
Bloomfield Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation
Bloomfield Caleb Hitchcock Health Center
Bloomfield Touchpoints at Bloomfield
Branford Branford Hills Health Care Center
Bridgeport Jewish Living Center
Bristol Countryside Manor of Bristol
Bristol Sheridan Woods Health Care Center
Canton Cherry Brook Health Care Center
Chester Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation
Danbury Glen Hill Center
Danbury Saint John Paul II Center
Danbury Western Rehabilitation Care Center
East Hartford Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center
East Haven Apple Rehab Laurel Woods
East Haven Whispering Pines
Enfield Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center
Fairfield Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center
Fairfield Carolton Chronic & Convalescent
Fairfield Ludlowe Center for Health & Rehabilitation
Farmington Touchpoints at Farmington
Glastonbury Glastonbury Health Care Center
Greenwich Greenwich Woods
Greenwich Nathaniel Witherall
Guilford Guilford House
Hamden Arden House
Hamden Hamden Rehabilitation & Health Care Center
Hartford Chelsea Place
Hartford Trinity Hill Care Center
Litchfield Litchfield Woods
Manchester Crestfield Rehabilitation Center
Manchester Manchester Manor Health Care Center
Manchester Touchpoints at Manchester
Meriden Curtis Home
Middletown Middlesex Health Care Center
Middletown Water’s Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation
Milford Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion
Milford West River Rehab Center
Naugatuck Glendale Center
New Britain Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
New Canaan Waveny Care Center
New Haven Grimes Center
New London Harbor Village
Newington Bel Air Manor
Newington Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center
North Haven Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center
Norwalk Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk
Norwalk Cassena Care at Norwalk
Plainville Apple Rehab Farmington Valley
Portland Portland Care and Rehabilitation
Ridgefield Laurel Ridge Health care Center
Rocky Hill 60 West
Rocky Hill Apple Rehab Rocky Hill
Seymour Shady Knoll Health Center
Sharon Sharon Health Care Center
Shelton Apple Shelton Lakes
Shelton Bishop-Wicke Health and Rehabilitation
Shelton Gardner Heights Health Care Center
Simsbury McLean Health Center
Southington Summit at Plantsville
Stafford Springs Evergreen Health Care Center
Stamford Edgehill Health Center
Stamford Long Ridge Post-Acute Care
Stamford St. Camillus Center
Stamford The Villa at Stamford
Stratford Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Suffield Suffield House
Torrington Regal Care at Torrington
Torrington Wolcott Hall Nursing Center
Trumbull Maefair Health Care Center
Trumbull St. Joseph’s Center
Vernon Fox Hill Center
Waterbury Abbott Terrace Health Center
Waterbury Regal Care at Waterbury
Waterbury Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation
Waterford Bayview Health Care
West Hartford Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation
West Hartford Saint Mary Home
West Hartford West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center
Wilton Wilton Meadows Health Care Center
Windsor Kimberly Hall North
Windsor Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center
Woodbridge The Willows
