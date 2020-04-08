State numbers offers glimpse as to where COVID-19 cases are in Westchester

Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s office has released a breakdown of the county’s 15,892 COVID-19 cases by municipality that was compiled from data received from New York state today. Of those cases, 8,025 have been confirmed to come from various county municipalities. Addresses for the other 7,867 people who tested positive had not been confirmed but officials were trying to do so.

The breakdown provides a view of where the cases were concentrated and the distribution generally follows the distribution of Westchester’s population among the municipalities. The number of cases follows the name of the municipality.

Ardsley 41; Bedford 74; Briarcliff Manor 36; Bronxville 33; Buchanan 10; Cortlandt 220; Croton-on-Hudson 51; Dobbs Ferry 84; Eastchester 150; Elmsford 45; Greenburgh 368; Harrison 129; Hastings-on-Hudson 44;

Irvington 35; Larchmont 29; Lewisboro 31; Mamaroneck Town 67; Mamaroneck Village 115; Mount Kisco 100; Mount Pleasant 223; Mount Vernon 805; New Castle 70 New Rochelle 870; North Castle 52; North Salem 18; Ossining Town 62; Ossining Village 321;

Peekskill 199; Pelham 53; Pelham Manor 43; Pleasantville 54; Port Chester 355; Pound Ridge 7; Rye Brook 81; Rye City 73; Scarsdale 128; Sleepy Hollow 127; Somers 68; Tarrytown 82; Tuckahoe 46; White Plains 483; Yonkers 1,913; Yorktown 230.

Latimer said that Westchester has tested just under 50,000 people for COVID-19. He said it was the highest per capita testing ratio in New York state. Latimer said that 1,107 people are hospitalized in the county with the illness.

Latimer, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, other county officials and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach were given a tour today of the hospital facility that has been established at the Westchester County Center.

“This is bottom-up building, not just putting pipe and drape to divide the room. These are solid walls. This is constructed to have air and water being able to be piped into every one of these 110 rooms,” Latimer said. He previously had placed the number of beds that would be in the facility at 120.

Latimer gave preliminary results of a business survey conducted by the county’s Office of Economic Development. He said that of those businesses that responded, about 75% reported that they would lose more than 50% of their income due to COVID-19. Almost 60% of the businesses that responded said they had not yet laid-off their employees.

“Most of them, 70% of them, believe they’re going to need major assistance in changing, marketing and their business model to keep customers and clients,” Latimer said. “We’re going to be going through a very heavy-duty economic lift when this is over and 85% of them directly need financial assistance.”

Latimer said the county has put a call out for volunteers experienced in business and finance to step forward and help hurting businesses navigate their way though the application process for federal government assistance.