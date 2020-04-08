NFL alumni group donating 14,000 surgical masks to area first responders

The Connecticut Chapter of the NFL Alumni is donating 14,000 surgical masks to first responders in nine Fairfield County communities, the Fairfield-based organization announced.

The masks will be distributed today at Darien Town Hall at 2 Renshaw Road to representatives of Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. All physical distancing protocols will be observed.

The initiative is being led by Niko Koutouvides, chapter president, and fellow former NFL players Skip Lane and Bill Cooke; they will be joined by the chapter’s marketing director, Kelly McCoy, at today’s distribution.