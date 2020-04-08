Sustainable Westchester rolls out GridRewards program

Sustainable Westchester, a nonprofit consortium of Westchester municipalities, is rolling out GridRewards, an initiative designed to enable county residents to receive cash rewards for participating in Con Edison’s demand response programs.

The endeavor is created in partnership with Logical Buildings, a software company focused on smart building and grid-edge energy management.

According to Sustainable Westchester, GridRewards will leverage Con Edison’s smart meters as “the data backbone for Logical Buildings’ gamified mobile app SmartKit AI, which encourages thousands of Westchester homeowners to perform simple energy efficiency activities in unison. Using GridRewards, individuals across the county can collectively contribute to a more reliable grid and provide grid relief when energy usage is peaking.”

GridRewards will be open to residential and corporate customers of Con Edison. No new technology will need to be installed for program participation.

“Collective action to reduce energy usage during these peak times will have a major impact on the health and sustainability of the Westchester grid,” said Dan Welsh, director of Sustainable Westchester’s Westchester Power Program. “We’re excited to partner with Logical Buildings and premiere this innovative technology to our members. SmartKit AI allows energy users to truly take control of their energy bill and significantly reduce their carbon footprint.”

“GridRewards is providing our largest opportunity yet to show how real-time intelligence and a widespread, gamified app to reduce energy use through that intelligence can create real income for the people who opted into the program,” Logical Buildings CEO Jeff Hendler said. “Especially with many families potentially using more energy while working from home and facing greater financial uncertainty, this is an important new way of making sure more people can share in the benefits of smart energy usage.”