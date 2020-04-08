University of Bridgeport president leaving for Texas job

Laura Skandera Trombley is leaving the University of Bridgeport after less than two years as its president to take the leadership role at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

Trombley became the University of Bridgeport’s 10th president in July 2018, replacing Neil A. Salonen who retired after 18 years in office. Her relatively brief presidency was marked with several significant changes, including the restructuring of the school from 14 divisions into three colleges and the failed merger with Vermont’s Marlboro College. Last month, the food services and facilities management company Sodexo suspended its in-house dining operations at the university, a move that resulted in the loss of 65 jobs. The university campus has been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with classes taking place online and the athletics staff furloughed.

Before arriving in Bridgeport, Trombley was president emerita of both Pitzer College in Claremont, California, and The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. Previously, she served as vice president for academic affairs at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“It is fitting that Southwestern University starts this new decade in historic fashion,” said Stephen G. Tipps, chairman of the Southwestern University board of trustees. “Dr. Trombley’s reputation and body of work in higher education is truly impressive. She is a gifted scholar, proven leader, and passionate advocate for liberal arts education.”

Stephen Healey, the university’s provost, will serve as interim president until a replacement for Trombley is appointed.