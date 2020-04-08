Big Y World Class Market to close stores for two days

Big Y World Class Market announced that it will close its stores on Easter Sunday and the next day to give its employees a rest from the increased pressures of working in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank all of our retail heroes,” said Charles D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y Foods Inc., in a press statement. “We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them a much-needed rest.”

D’Amour added the stores will be cleaned and restocked ahead of the April 14 reopening and regular retail hours will be continued.

Big Y is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, and operates 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and nine Big Y Express Gas and Convenience locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts. Within Fairfield County, Big Y has stores in Bethel, Monroe, Newtown, Shelton and Stratford.