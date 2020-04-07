Wilson Kimball named chief executive at MHACY

The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) has hired Wilson Kimball as its new president and CEO, effective April 13. She succeeds Joseph Shuldiner, who is retiring after serving as MHACY’s executive director for the past 13 years.

MHACY is the largest provider of affordable housing in Yonkers and the second largest public housing authority in New York state.

Kimball has served as Yonkers’ commissioner of planning and development since 2013. Earlier in her career, she was senior vice president of operations for the Hugh L. Carey Battery Park City Authority in New York City and counsel to New York state first lady Libby Pataki. She holds a BA in Government from Skidmore College, an MBA in finance from Pace University Lubin School of Business and a JD from Fordham University of School of Law.

“Wilson is a perfect choice to head up MHACY,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “Wilson helped lead Yonkers’ unprecedented economic development growth the last seven years and I know her passion and expertise will translate well in providing quality affordable housing to our residents. I also want to extend my deep appreciation to former Executive Director Joe Shuldiner for his wisdom in spearheading the city’s largest affordable housing renovation in over 50 years – we wish him the best as he embarks on his well-deserved retirement.”

MHACY also announced the promotion of Carlos Laboy from deputy executive director to chief operating officer. Prior to joining MHACY in 2014, Laboy was executive vice president for operations for the New York Housing Authority and executive director of Puerto Rico Public Housing Administration in San Juan.