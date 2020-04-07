Home Fairfield Danbury’s Connecticut Eye Consultants furloughs 124

Danbury’s Connecticut Eye Consultants furloughs 124

Kevin Zimmerman
Danbury’s Connecticut Eye Consultants has temporarily laid off 124 employees and reduced the number of scheduled hours of its remaining workers.

The company, based at 69 Sand Pit Road, informed the Connecticut Board of Labor and Employment of the moves, effective March 17, in a letter dated April 1.

The affected employees include 42 ophthalmic technicians, 27 patient specialists and 12 ophthalmologists.

The firm also conducts surgeries at several area facilities, including Danbury Hospital, Danbury Surgical Center, Ridgefield Surgical Center, and Wilton Surgical Center.

