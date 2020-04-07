Danbury’s IQVIA creates matching tool for COVID-19 trials

IQVIA has introduced the technology-enabled COVID-19 trial matching tool that will connect individuals with specific COVID-19 studies.

According to the Danbury-based company, the software uses publicly available information, IQVIA data and tools, and an algorithmic logic to generate a questionnaire designed to match patients and investigators in ongoing COVID-19 clinical research projects within the U.S.

The new tool will be accessible at c19trials.com, an online platform that enables individuals to search for coronavirus clinical studies in their local area that are currently enrolling participants.

“In response to this unprecedented crisis, IQVIA has created the first comprehensive online screener and trial matching tool for all U.S. COVID-19 trials,” said Richard Staub, president of research and development solutions at IQVIA.

“This sponsor-agnostic solution will accelerate Phase I-IV clinical research trials when they are most needed, by connecting users to COVID-19 investigators working tirelessly to discover, and develop treatments and vaccines against this disease. IQVIA is focused on delivering industry-leading clinical development solutions to support and advance human health on behalf of our valued customers.”