Xerox in partnership to mass produce disposable ventilators

Xerox Holdings Corp. has partnered with Vortran Medical Technology to increase the speed and scale production of Vortran’s GO2Vent ventilator and related Airway Pressure Monitor (APM-Plus) for medical facilities treating COVID-19 patients.

The GO2Vent is used in emergency situations, inter-hospital transport and MRIs before a patient is transferred into an intensive care unit. The gas-operated disposable ventilator can be assembled and discarded after use by a single patient.

According to the companies, this new combined effort will increase ventilator production from approximately 40,000 this month to between 150,000 and 200,000 ventilators a month by June, with the goal of production as many as 1 million ventilators in the coming months. Xerox plans to manufacture the ventilators and APM-Plus devices at its facility outside of Rochester, while Vortran will continue to manufacture ventilators at its current facility in Sacramento; both companies will distribute the products.

“Our smartest minds met virtually with Vortran’s smartest minds and figured out how to mass produce this critical technology,” said John Visentin, vice chairman and CEO at Norwalk-headquartered Xerox. “We want to help make sure doctors, nurses and paramedics on the frontlines have the resources they need to help the rising number of patients with COVID-19.”

“The partnership with Xerox has one clear goal: to help save as many lives as possible,” added Vortran co-founder and CEO Gordon A. Wong. “With Vortran’s proven technology and Xerox’s ability to hyper-scale manufacturing, we believe we can supply healthcare providers as many as 1 million ventilators in the coming months. For all of us, this will be the most important thing we ever do.”