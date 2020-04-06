HOSPITAL MEETING VIRUS DEMANDS

White Plains Hospital is meeting the demand of an influx of Covid-19 patients with teams working around the clock to heal the sick and prevent the spread of disease.

To help with virus demands the hospital has been flooded with an outpouring of community support, including food, supplies or heartfelt tributes, and many are reaching out every day to ask, “How can I help?”

Here’s a community outreach opportunity that’s available to everyone and would mean so much at this time. A messaging frame is accessible to all via download here. People can use it to write a message, draw a picture or get creative to celebrate these essential frontline workers. These messages can be shared on social media with #WPHCommunityLove and emailed to: wphcmail@wphospital.org or mailed to:

White Plains Hospital Community Love, 101 E. Post Road, White Plains 10601.

All messages will be on display at the hospital for all frontline workers to read during shift changes and breaks. In addition, those wishing to make a donation to the hospital during this critical time can do so here: https://www.wphospital.org/covid19help.