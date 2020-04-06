MIRON MARKETING

I run a marketing company providing branding, strategy, creative services and event marketing to my clients. While a few new projects that were in beginning stages were postponed till after the coronavirus quarantine lifts, I’ve been focusing most of my time since the quarantine was mandated to reach out to companies interested in revamping or strengthening their brand and focusing on defining their strategy and identify areas of business development, whether through expanded products, services and/or new channels of distribution. As a published writer, I can provide copywriting through a complete range of marketing services (website, brochures, advertising and blogging, etc.) for small and mid-size companies that may not have a designated marketing department or marketing director and help the business owners/president in planning immediate and long-range plans. Now is the perfect time to get the strategies in place so that when business resumes, the executives can increase their sales and new clients. There is never been a better time than NOW to strengthen their business foundation and create new business/marketing plans. Looking forward to helping companies increase their market presence.

– Debra Miron