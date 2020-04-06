Hotels step up to feed employees

Roedel Cos., a New Hampshire-based hospitality development and management firm whose properties include Holiday Inn Mount Kisco, recently distributed via its properties 2,706 meals to families of all employees, including those who were laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative began March 20 and was led by Jennie Jurkiewicz, company director of food and beverage.

Holiday Inn Mount Kisco has so far prepared and distributed 531 meals.

“I have to give a huge shout out to our Executive Chefs Kim Fotovich at Holiday Inn Mount Kisco, Dana Marchand at the Hilton Garden Inn Manchester, and Jason Jette at Courtyard by Marriot Nashua. They answered this call to serve our teams, change their normal method of operation, completely adapted and overcame our challenges in getting this program up and rolling! They did an amazing job!”

Donna Lazetera, a cook at the Holiday Inn Mount Kisco, said “I would like to extend my gratitude to Roedel Companies and our GM Stephen Patton for taking care of their employees in times like these. Getting a cooked meal every day from our Chef Kim was such a great idea. I have helped give these meals out and everyone is so thankful for them. We continue to stay positive and hope this ends soon, so we can all come back to our jobs and our work families.”