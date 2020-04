In the Valley

Ossining’s 70 Croton Ave., a 100-unit apartment property, has been sold to Milo Management for $23 million.

The property was constructed in 1963 and consists of a mix of unit configurations totaling 75,450 square feet. The property had belonged to Clinton Terrace LP, a family-owned business, for more than 40 years.

Michael Scrima, director of Redwood Realty Advisors in Elmsford, coordinated the transaction.