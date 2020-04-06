Ex-Stamford board rep starts GoFundMe campaign for Stamford Hospital’s COVID-19 efforts

A former member of Stamford’s board of representatives has begun a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 to help Stamford Hospital’s treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Steven Kolenberg said that all funds raised in this endeavor will be used to buy personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing supplies and respirators and ventilators, and will also be used to provide support services for caregivers.

“Our hospital needs a lot of support as COVID-19 makes its way through our community,” Kolenberg said on his GoFundMe page.

“Our hospital is on the front lines of this crisis and Fairfield County now is the U.S. epicenter. There is shortages of gear and equipment as our healthcare system is pushed to its limit by this unprecedented crisis. This fundraiser is complimenting ongoing fundraisers by the hospital and other groups trying to get their hands around this crisis.”

Kolenberg is in England completing graduate studies at the University of Sussex in Brighton. As of this morning, his campaign raised $2,390 from 25 donors. The hospital did not issue a public comment on this independent fundraising endeavor.