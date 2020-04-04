Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill

Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill offers authentic Southwestern cuisine from acclaimed Chef Arturo-Franco Camacho. Both its Fairfield and New Haven locations are open for takeout (curbside pick-up) and delivery (UberEats in Fairfield and UberEats and local free delivery in New Haven) seven days a week from 3pm-9pm.

Restaurant address: 2070 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Email: info@geronimobarandgrill.com

Phone: (203) 955-1643

Restaurant website: https://geronimobarandgrill.com/

A la carte favorites are available on an updated take-out menu, as well as two new family packages:

Geronimo Greatest Kits ($49) features portions of several favorite menu items including chipotle BBQ baby-back ribs, chicken tortilla soup, country fried chicken wings, yucca fries and brussels sprouts, butternut squash and bacon. Optional add-on: Margarita Kit (pick-up only) for $90 total.

Build Your Own Taco Kit for 2x ($32), 4x ($59) and 8x ($89) including soft tortilla taco shells, your choice of pork carnitas, short rib, roasted chicken, mahi mahi or vegetarian, along with rice, beans, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro (optional Guacamole add-on).

For pick-up only with any food order, Geronimo’s Award-Winning Margaritas are available in party kits (with or without Tequila) and single-serve options. Growler fills and beer cans/bottles are also available.

All information is available here: https://geronimobarandgrill.com/menus/view/14.