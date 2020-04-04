OKO is Chef Brian Lewis’ Japanese-inspired restaurant located in Westport, CT. The restaurant is currently open for curbside pick-up Tuesday-Sunday 5-8:30pm, offering an a la carte takeout menu (with specials), as well as the new OKO Family TO-GO Box, feeding a family of four for $49.

Order online or by calling 203.557.8404.

Restaurant address: 6 Wilton Road

Westport, CT 06880

Email: info@okokitchen.com

Phone: (203) 557-8404

Restaurant website: https://okokitchen.com/location/westport

Curb-side pickup or takeout