DeCicco’s supermarket planned for Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow

The DeCicco & Sons chain of food markets plans to open its 11th location in Westchester at Edge-on-Hudson, the project that has been underway to redevelop the former GM site in Sleepy Hollow. A lease has been signed for a 30,000-square-foot food market with an adjacent 5,000-square-foot pharmacy.

Approvals for the supermarket need to be obtained from the Sleepy Hollow Planning Board, which has had various aspects of the Edge-on-Hudson project on its agenda for the past several meetings. It also was scheduled to review the Lighthouse Landing Communities LLC Edge-on-Hudson Riverfront Development at its March 19 meeting that was canceled.

The DeCicco & Sons lease is the first for retail space at Edge-on-Hudson. The project is expected to include 135,000 square feet of retail space as well as 1,177 units of housing. There also will be a 140-room boutique hotel, 35,000 square feet of office space and more than 16 acres of parkland. The entire site covers 70 acres along the Hudson River waterfront.

Developing the project are Irvine, California-based SunCal and New Providence along with New Jersey-based Diversified Realty Advisors through its parent company, PCD Capital. Biddle Real Estate Ventures is acting as lead development consultant for the project.

The international real estate firm Hines has committed to building 246 luxury apartments at Edge-on-Hudson.

DeCicco & Sons was founded in 1973 by John, Joe and Frank DeCicco in the Bronx. Its stores in Ardsley, Armonk, Brewster, Millwood and Somers have both beer and wine bars. The company also has locations in Harrison, Larchmont and Pelham. A new store is planned for Eastchester.

If Sleepy Hollow’s planning board gives the expected approvals, construction of the store is expected to be completed next year with an opening anticipated early in 2022. The schedule, of course, could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This would be the first major supermarket within the village of Sleepy Hollow.

The first residents have moved into townhouses on the Edge-on-Hudson site. Construction of condominiums and apartments had been underway before the COVID-19 disruption. Toll Brothers had been readying its model homes at the site.