Trader Joe’s shuts Fairfield store after worker tests positive for COVID-19

The Trader Joe’s store in Fairfield has been temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The food retailer announced on its website that the worker was last in the store at 2258 Black Rock Turnpike on March 31.

The Fairfield location is one of seven Trader Joe’s stores nationwide that was shuttered due to the presence of an employee with a positive COVID-19 test result. The company added that the closed stores are being cleaned and sanitized and all impacted employees will continue to be paid for their scheduled shifts, although it did not give a date for reopenings.

Trader Joe’s operates additional Fairfield County stores in Danbury, Darien, Stamford and Westport.