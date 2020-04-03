PepsiCo targets $45M for global COVID-19 aid efforts

PepsiCo Inc. and The PepsiCo Foundation are committing more than $45 million to a global initiative focused on helping communities around the world impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This effort is allocating $15.8 million in North America, $7.7 million in Europe, $6.5 million in Latin America, $7.2 million in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, and $3.3 million in the Asia Pacific region, Australia, New Zealand and China. Funds will be used to provide meals and transportation for meal deliveries and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Furthermore, The PepsiCo Foundation is offering a 2-to-1 match for all employee charitable contributions to a group of nonprofits providing COVID-19 relief globally for the next four weeks, with the goal of contributing up to $2 million for nonprofits chosen by the company’s employees.

“This unprecedented crisis requires all hands on deck, and companies have a big role to play in directing critical resources to the most vulnerable,” said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and CEO at Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo.

“Food is at the heart of what PepsiCo does, and we believe the best way we can support communities during this difficult time is by leveraging our expertise and capabilities, along with help from our partners, to bring food to our neighbors who need it most. We’re activating our global resources to do this now and provide other essential relief, and we will continue to do so as the world unites to tackle COVID-19.”