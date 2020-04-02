Via Forno Wood Fired Pizza & Vinoteca

A modern interpretation of a traditional wood-fired pizza restaurant & wine bar concept, paired with a full service hospitality and a fast-fine approach to the casual Italian food & beverage dining experience.

Restaurant address: 2 Garth Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Email: johnracanelli@racanellidevelopment.com

Phone: (914) 556-6464

Restaurant website: https://viafornopizza.com

Curb-side pickup or takeout; Delivery

Pizza Kits available

Monday Mania – 50% off all pizza, calzones and paninis

Good Neighbor Tuesdays – Purchase any full price pizza & receive a Margherita pizza or cheese calzone FREE (toppings extra)

Wine Down Wednesday’s – 50% off all wines by the bottle