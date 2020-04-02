Leukemia & Lymphoma Society allocates $4.5M for blood cancer patients during pandemic

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has announced the creation of the $4.5 million COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program that will provide $250 to eligible blood cancer patients struggling with the economic hardship presented by the pandemic.

Health experts have warned that immunocompromised cancer patients are at a greater risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. The Rye Brook-based nonprofit has made application forms available on its website for eligible patients, and is also providing free educational resources and support through blogs, webinars and online chats led by medical professionals.

“Cancer doesn’t stop because of COVID-19 and cancer patients can’t wait for our help,” said Louis J. DeGennaro, LLS president and CEO. “Along with our partners, we anticipated that blood cancer patients would need help with nonmedical expenses such as food and other household needs, and housing and transportation, and we aim to raise up to $10 million to help even more patients during this crisis.”

The new LLS initiative is being supported by major health care, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and consumer product companies including Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, Foundation Medicine Inc., Genentech, Incyte, MorphoSys Foundation, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Subaru of America Inc. and Takeda Oncology.