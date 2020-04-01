Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic is a craft non alcoholic brewery serving full flavor craft styles of beer with less than .5% alcohol.

Micheladas Athletica

Ingredients

Dash soy sauce

Dash teriyaki sauce

Dash Worcester sauce

Juice of half a lime

Dash of pepper

Pinch of chili flakes (optional)

Half cup tomato juice

1 can Cerveza Athletica

Mix all sauces , lime juice , pepper, flakes , and tomato juice well , shake or stir with ice in pint glass top with Cerveza Athletica gently stir to blend . Garnish with lime . Enjoy