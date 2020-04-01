Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic is a craft non alcoholic brewery serving full flavor craft styles of beer with less than .5% alcohol.
Restaurant address: 350 Long Beach Blv., Stratford, CT 06614
Email: lianal@athleticbrewing.com
Phone: (203) 544-3131
Restaurant website: Athleticbrewing.com
Micheladas Athletica
Ingredients
Dash soy sauce
Dash teriyaki sauce
Dash Worcester sauce
Juice of half a lime
Dash of pepper
Pinch of chili flakes (optional)
Half cup tomato juice
1 can Cerveza Athletica
Mix all sauces , lime juice , pepper, flakes , and tomato juice well , shake or stir with ice in pint glass top with Cerveza Athletica gently stir to blend . Garnish with lime . Enjoy