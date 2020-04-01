Dubrovnik Restaurant was founded with the goal of providing customers with classic Croatian Cuisine in a warm, friendly atmosphere. We are committed to bringing the best of Croatia to New Rochelle, even if just for a few hours. Dubrovnik features the best of Croatian cuisine, including succulent meat roasts, fresh grilled fish and a variety of other favorites. Our restaurant features both indoor and outdoor space, so you can feel as though you’re on the inside of a ship or enjoying dinner on the beach. At its essence Dubrovnik isn’t a restaurant, it’s a portal to Croatia. Come experience Croatia, you won’t need a passport this time. Dubrovnik Restaurant is the first Authentic Croatian Restaurant in Westchester.

Restaurant address: 721 Main St., New Rochelle, NY 10801

Email: zarakmatija@gmail.com

Phone: (914) 637-3777

Restaurant website: https://www.dubrovnikny.com

Curb-side pickup or takeout; Delivery

20% off all take-out and delivery orders

20% off all gift cards (up to $500)

40% off all bottles of wine