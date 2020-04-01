Open Door Tea

Restaurant address: 3552 Main, Stratford, CT 06614

Email: opendoortea@gmail.cim

Phone: (203) 572-4760

Restaurant website: opendoortea.com

Curb-side pickup or takeout

We are modern Tea Room serving healthy lunch and deserts with vegan and gluten free selections.Our specialty is Quiche !

We sell fresh cold press masticating vegetable juices :green, red, orange and fruit smoothies.

We have over 100 loose leaf Teas : white, green, oolong, pu-erh, black, matcha, rooibos, tulsi and many herbal wellness blends. Our coffee is pesticide free and roasted in Stratford CT

We cant wait to get back to hosting workshops, lectures, tea tastings and seeing everybody sipping tea ! Customers love our soups !

Recipes Ideas

Cook your beans and grains with tea.

Swap out water for brewed tea when cooking your next pot of beans or rice or soup !

LAPSANG SOUCHONG BLACK TEA imparts a hint of smokiness to beans, while MATCHA GREEN TEA gives rice a grassy green color and flavor.

Add CINNAMON ROOIBOS CHAI to carrot, butternut squash soup.