Legoland New York postpones July opening

The Legoland New York Resort being built in Goshen in Orange County will not be opening in July as planned, it was announced by Legoland and its parent company Merlin Entertainments.

They said the opening would take place in 2021, but did not specify a date. The announcement said the reason was restrictions from state and local governments in the effort to fight COVID-19 along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 153-acre amusement park is to be accompanied by a 250-room hotel. It is planned to have more than 50 rides, shows and attractions. The development is on a 523-acre parcel off Route 17. The project has been awarded more than $6 million in state funds through New York’s Consolidated Funding Application process. It was identified by the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council as a priority project.

Merlin had said the park could attract 10,000 to 20,000 daily visitors during peak season and create 500 full-time jobs and 800 part-time jobs once it opens. In its postponement announcement the resort said it still plans to hire more than 1,000 employees to staff the theme park and hotel, and all hourly employees who received an offer to work for the 2020 season will be invited to join the company in 2021.

The British-based Merlin Entertainments operates more than 130 entertainment sites, 19 hotels and six holiday villages in 25 countries across four continents. It estimates it hosts 67 million people a year.

Stephanie Johnson, Legoland New York Resort’s divisional director, said, “Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and security of our team, the partners we work with, and the communities we serve. We are in an unprecedented situation that has affected businesses worldwide. By opening Legoland New York Resort in 2021 we are building an attraction that not only meets our high standards, it also gives our guests the best possible experience.”

Legoland said that all previously bought annual passes or single-day tickets will be honored when the theme park opens in 2021. Those who have booked vacation packages through Legoland Vacations will be given the opportunity to be the first to book for the 2021 season.

“We are grateful for the support and understanding from our guests and neighbors as we navigate the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Johnson said.