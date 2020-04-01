Pandemics and Planning: Lessons Learned!

The Covid 19 Pandemic caused an unprecedented disruption to life in America and in hundreds of countries worldwide. As with every crisis there are those who learn from the crisis and modify their behavior as a result thereof, and there are those who ignore the lessons to be learned from the crisis and go about life lacking any insight into the behavioral and planning modifications needed to deal with the crisis at hand as well as any future crisis. Benjamin Franklin may have put in best when he said… “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”

From an elder law and estate planning perspective there were many who were sadly unprepared for the pandemic. These were those who had failed to have the most basic of documents such as a Last Will and Testament, Durable Power of Attorney, Health Care Proxy and Living Will in place. This left them totally unprepared to deal with the impact of any lengthy illness and/or death.

While it seems inconceivable in our digital age that someone would not have executed the most basic of planning documents, sadly, it is a common occurrence.

There are 6 basic estate planning documents and advanced directives that everyone should have to deal with any potential health crisis, such as the Covid 19 pandemic:

A New York Durable General Power of Attorney with a broadly drafted Modification Section and Gift Rider. This would allow one's agent to be able to handle the financial affairs of an incapacitated and/or quarantined person so that one's affairs can continue to be managed. If the document is broadly drafted the agent could in essence do anything financially that the principal could do, including gifting of assets of the principal without limitations;

A Living Will is a writing which expresses one's wishes that they not be kept alive by extraordinary measures in the event they are comatose and/or brain dead with no hope of recovery. It is not statutorily recognized in New York, but has been recognized as a matter of practice.

A HIPAA Authorization form pursuant to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act one can designate another to have access to one's medical and hospital records. The form allows the agent if selected by the principal to access psychiatric, alcohol and drug abuse records of another. The HIPAA authorization provisions are also a standard part of a Health Care Proxy;

“Testator”) can specify to whom the assets held in their name alone (not jointly, ITF, TOD etc.) at the time of their demise are to be given to. One can create a trust in their Last Will so that property can remain in trust for a beneficiary rather than be given outright to that beneficiary. Additionally, one can nominate an Executor, Trustee, Guardian for minor children and alternates thereto in one’s Last Will.

In order for a Last Will to be legally recognized as valid it must be admitted to Probate in the Surrogate’s Court of the county where one resides after the Testator passes away. Otherwise, it is not considered a legally valid document and does not provide any rights to the nominated Executor; and

In conclusion, irrespective of one’s wealth, the aforestated are documents that everyone should consider executing whether faced with a pandemic or not.

*Anthony J. Enea is a member of Enea, Scanlan and Sirignano, LLP of White Plains, New York. He focuses his practice on Wills, Trusts and Estates and Elder Law. Mr. Enea is the Past Chair of Elder Law and Special Needs Section of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA). He is the current Chair of the Senior Lawyer Section of the NYSBA. Mr. Enea is the Past President and Founding member of the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Mr. Enea is the President of the Westchester County Bar Foundation and a Past President of the Westchester County Bar Association. Mr. Enea can be reached at (914) 948-1500 or at a.enea@esslawfirm.com.