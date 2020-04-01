Diageo North America taps Debra Crew as new president

Diageo North America President Deirdre Mahlan is retiring on June 30, and will be replaced by Debra Crew, a nonexecutive director on the beverage behemoth’s board since 2019.

Mahlan exited Seagram after 10 years to join Diageo as part of its North American finance team in 2001. She went on to become the company’s chief financial officer in 2010 and was subsequently appointed president of Diageo North America in 2015.

Earlier this year, Diageo North America moved its headquarters to 3 World Trade Center in Manhattan, with the remainder of its Norwalk employees relocating to a smaller office at 200 Elm St. in Stamford.

“I have particularly enjoyed my last five years leading the North America business,” Mahlan said, “seeing it grow and prosper, working with my colleagues, in partnership with our key distributors who support and drive our business in this market.”

“While we are sad to be losing Deirdre, I know that she leaves a great legacy in the North America business and across Diageo,” the London company’s CEO Ivan Menezes said. “I am very grateful for her exceptional contribution over many years at Diageo and wish her the very best for her retirement.”

Crew – who is stepping down from her nonexecutive director position, and from the audit, nomination and remuneration committees of the board – is the former president and CEO of Reynolds American Inc., having previously served as president and chief operating officer and president and chief commercial officer of RJ Reynolds. Before joining Reynolds, she held executive positions at PepsiCo.

“This is a unique opportunity to work for a purpose-led company with iconic consumer brands, unparalleled global reach and exciting growth prospects,” Crew said. “I am looking forward to leading the Diageo North America team to help drive the achievement of our ambition.”

Diageo’s brands include Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys Irish Cream and Guinness.