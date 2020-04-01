Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, citing COVID-19, adjusts patient acceptance process

Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing changes to its in-office appointment process.

Until the current crisis begins to wind down, all nonessential physician visits and elective surgeries have been suspended, and telemedicine service has been introduced for patients who do not require an in-person visit. Patients with a sudden and acute injury must make an appointment to be treated at the ONS Greenwich office Mondays through Saturdays, between noon and 4 p.m.

ONS Physical Therapy will still be available for patients requiring essential therapeutic physical rehabilitation at both the Greenwich location and at the Stamford office Mondays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

ONS’ office in Harrison will not accept appointments until the pandemic period has abated.

“Ensuring the safety of patients is of paramount importance,” said James Cunningham, a sports medicine specialist and knee and shoulder surgeon at ONS. “Prioritizing patients in need of emergency orthopedic treatment is one of the ways we are doing that. Telemedicine further reduces patients’ risk of exposure to the coronavirus while providing a continuity of care from a safe distance.”