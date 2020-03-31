Lago Ristorante & Wine Bar

Directions

1. Set a large pot of water over medium heat and bring to a boil.

2. Once water begins to boil add salt. Salted water should be salty to taste

3. Add pasta and cook according to package instructions.

While the pasta is cooking, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a large pan, then add minced garlic and shallots and cook briefly over medium low heat for a minute, stirring continuously.

4. Add Brandy, raise the heat to medium, evaporate the alcohol mu continuously stirring over a medium setting for another minute.

5. Add creme fraiche heat through over a low temperature setting until it is warmed through.

6. Add the smoked salmon cut into strips and cook for a couple of minutes until the salmon turns from bright orange to opaque.

7. Drain the pasta, while reserving 1/2 cup of water.

8. Add the pasta directly to the pan with the sauce

9. Toss gently to combine for about 30 seconds to a minute over low heat setting. *If sauce has become too thick or you would like it thinner add small amounts or the reserved cooking water until the desired consistency.

10. Serve garnished with a few shavings of Parmigiano cheese.