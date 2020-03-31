Home restaurants Lago Ristorante & Wine Bar

Lago Ristorante & Wine Bar

Lago Ristorante & Wine Bar is a rustic Italian restaurant serving authentic Southern inspired dishes in a cozy environment. We provide enhanced ingredients that will give each and every one of our customers a taste of Napoli along with pairing your dish with exquisite wine from all over Italy.
 
Tuesday through Sunday from 12pm to 9:30pm, Lago Ristorante is available for online ordering and delivery through their website as well as call in take out and curbside pick up. Bottle wine and bottle beer is available for take out and delivery too. 
 
Phone Number: (914) 358-9180
Instagram & Facebook: @lagoristorante 
 
Lago’s Pasta al Salmone:
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
3 cloves garlic minced
1 1/2 cups creme fraiche if you do not have creme fraiche substitute Heavy cream with a spoonful of Mascarpone Cheese
1/2 cup pasta water
7oz cold smoked salmon
1 lbs farfalle pasta
1 Shallot finely sliced
3 tablespoons Brandy
Parmigiano cheese shavings for garnish

Directions
1. Set a large pot of water over medium heat and bring to a boil.
2. Once water begins to boil add salt. Salted water should be salty to taste
3. Add pasta and cook according to package instructions.
While the pasta is cooking, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a large pan, then add minced garlic and shallots and cook briefly over medium low heat for a minute, stirring continuously.
4. Add Brandy, raise the heat to medium, evaporate the alcohol mu continuously stirring over a medium setting for another minute.
5. Add creme fraiche heat through over a low temperature setting until it is warmed through.
6. Add the smoked salmon cut into strips and cook for a couple of minutes until the salmon turns from bright orange to opaque.
7. Drain the pasta, while reserving 1/2 cup of water.
8. Add the pasta directly to the pan with the sauce
9. Toss gently to combine for about 30 seconds to a minute over low heat setting. *If sauce has become too thick or you would like it thinner add small amounts or the reserved cooking water until the desired consistency.
10. Serve garnished with a few shavings of Parmigiano cheese.

