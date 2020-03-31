SAM’S OF GEDNEY WAY

“Sam’s has served the greater White Plains community through thick and thin for close to a century and is committed to serving its patrons safely during these trying times. We are offering an extensive Takeout Menu with many favorites, including the Pecan-Crusted Chicken, Miso-Glazed Sustainable Salmon, Steak Frites and our famous burgers. There is a 10% discount off all takeout and we are running a special on bottles of wine and beer,

We are taking special care to handle all food with the utmost attention to sanitary practices, with all staff using gloves and tongs to handle any food. We’re serving via curbside pickup and delivery during these challenging times and look forward to serving you in person when we all emerge from this crisis.

Or, try one of our recipes.”

Butternut Squash Soup

(Yields 12 portions. You can freeze what is left over or you can cut the recipe in half.)

6 lbs. butternut squash

1/4 lb. butter

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup chopped ginger

3 quarts water or chicken stock

Tablespoon each of salt and pepper

Peel butternut squash, rough chop and place in pot and cover with water, add peeled ginger, bring to boil, let simmer for 1 hour. Remove from heat and strain, reserve liquid, in a blender place the butternut squash, add honey and butter and puree add the reserve liquid as needed add salt and pepper to taste.

Cheddar Biscuits

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/2 sticks butter, cold and chopped

1 3/4 cup whole milk

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar

1/2 up. butter

1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

1 tsp. garlic powder

Preheat oven to 400°. Combine flour, baking powder, salt and butter in a large mixing bowl and use an electric mixer to combine, starting slow and working your way up to medium speed, until you’ve formed a dough with pea-sized lumps. Slowly add in milk (keep the mixer on low to avoid splashes).

Fold in garlic powder and cheese. Use a spoon to place 2″ blobs of dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake until lightly golden, 18 to 20 minutes.

Melt butter in 20-second intervals in the microwave, stirring in between, until fully melted. Stir in parsley and garlic powder. Brush mixture on top of each biscuit as soon as they’re out of the oven and serve immediately.