Citing COVID-19, Global Healthy Living Foundation expands support program

The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) is responding to the COVID-19 crisis by expanding its free support program to encompass all chronic disease patients and those with comprised immune systems.

The Upper Nyack-based nonprofit, which runs the CreakyJoints digital patient community, has traditionally focused on specific chronic illnesses including arthritis, osteoporosis, migraine, psoriasis and cardiovascular disease.

According to GHLF President Seth D. Ginsberg, the foundation will now “aim to reach people with arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, cancer, hypertension, HIV/AIDS and virtually any other medical condition that puts people at higher risk for COVID-19. Working with patients, other nonprofits, the government and healthcare providers, we will build from our position in the autoimmune community to serve all people at high risk for COVID-19.”

GHLF’s digital platform provides educational and support resources, along with state-specific resources to help people access local information.

“The trending hashtag #HighRiskCOVID19, created by several of our patient advocates with our support, emphasizes that people living with serious and chronic conditions are at heightened risk for contracting and being susceptible to complications from COVID-19,” Ginsberg added. “We welcome all groups to take advantage of this platform.”