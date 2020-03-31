Stamford adds fourth COVID-19 drive-through testing site, hotline

Stamford has added a drive-through testing site – the city’s fourth – at Westhill High School and a dedicated COVID-19 testing hotline to provide residents a single point of contact for information about available testing in the area.

“Our main goal continues to be reducing risk of infection through social distancing, but it is vital we ramp up testing availability and access,” Mayor David Martin said. “Stamford’s dedicated COVID-19 testing hotline will help residents navigate testing site availability as we continue to add more sites and more health care partners addressing this public health emergency.”

The Westhill testing site is operated by the city’s Department of Health, in collaboration with Stamford Health. The site has begun operations today and will provide testing Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing for COVID-19 requires a referral/prescription from a primary care physician. Residents who do not have a primary care physician or do not have health insurance can visit the city of Stamford’s dedicated webpage on COVID-19 for recommended health care providers and contact information. They can also call the city’s testing hotline at 1-833-508-TEST (8378). The hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Stamford hotline is not a replacement for the state of Connecticut’s 211 services. The hotline is exclusively for information about testing sites in the Stamford area.

Martin noted that, due to the nationwide shortage, testing sites prioritize individuals showing COVID-19 symptoms, first responders and medical workers.

Each of the city’s testing sites requires an appointment:

Westhill High School: Operated by City of Stamford’s Department of Health. Open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stamford Hospital, Bennett Medical Center Campus: Operated by Stamford Health. Open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cummings Park: Operated by Murphy Medical Associates. Open Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2001 West Main Street: Operated by DOCS Urgent Care. Open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Martin said he believes Stamford’s peak testing demand may reach approximately 10,000 per week, and that the city is actively pursuing more testing capacity to reach that goal as more testing kits become available from suppliers.