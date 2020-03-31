Stamford’s Aircastle completes $7.4 billion merger with Japanese firms

Aircastle Ltd., the Stamford aircraft-leasing firm, has completed its previously announced $7.4 billion merger with an entity controlled by affiliates of Japan’s Marubeni Corp. and Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd.

The closing of the transaction follows the receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities required by the merger agreement and approval by Aircastle’s shareholders.

Aircastle became an affiliate company of MM Air Ltd., controlled by affiliates of Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing, and Marubeni Aviation Holding Coöperatief U.A. Under the terms of the agreement, Aircastle’s shareholders are entitled to receive $32 in cash for each common share of Aircastle – other than shares already owned by Marubeni and its affiliates).

Aircastle’s common shares will cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under “AYR” and will be delisted.