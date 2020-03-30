The battle for survival lies ahead

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the federal government have established “IT providers as an essential service necessary to the nation’s security, economy and public health and safety” and that “businesses, governments, academia, and private citizens are increasingly dependent upon information technology sector functions.” At Southridge Technology we take this responsibility seriously.

We continue to work diligently to provide a safe and adaptive environment for our employees while supporting our clients’ rapidly changing technology needs, and still honoring the clearly defined mandates of “physical distancing” and “flattening the curve.”

We have been, and will continue to be, on the front lines helping our clients that have the ability to move from a traditional office setting to a work-from-home environment. We clearly understand that the speed and accuracy of our work right now is critical to the survival of our clients’ businesses. We are ensuring that displaced workers have secure remote access to pertinent customer/patient files, and that their ability to communicate with team members, clients/patients and vendors is not compromised. We understand the importance of billing, collections and payment processing. We are committed to keeping email systems and other communications tools working properly. We are working around the clock to ensure that our clients are able to perform at least the essential functions of their business to keep their company operating and keep their staff safe and employed.

Our staff at Southridge is fully prepared to continue our work through the entire duration of this crisis to make sure all of our clients are fully functional and working securely in this new environment.

Changing the way you work, especially with little planning and preparation, can present unforeseen problems. Employees who, for years, have been working on business-class PCs or laptops may now find themselves relying on older home computers that may have not been upgraded recently. Antivirus protection and security patches and fixes that had systematically been updated as part of your office network security plan now may be out of date or nonexistent. Scheduled and coordinated data backup systems may now need adjustments and redirection considering the multiple endpoints as a result of telecommuting employees. Extra security may be necessary to protect your data while staff is accessing it from home.

The financial impact from COVID-19 is already being felt by many small businesses. Some have been forced to close their doors and lay off staff as they do not have the ability to continue to work remotely.

It seems certain that much of the battle for business survival still lies ahead. Flexibility, adaptability and out-of-the-box thinking may be a company’s only chance.

– Gary Tiger