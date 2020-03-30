Westchester business closed but the show never stops as dance studio reinvents itself

Westchester dance studio Artistry Dance Project has been doing all it can to keep its 13 professional dance teachers working and their 300 students dancing and learning while closed due to COVID-19.

The dual hit of Broadway’s shutdown and the COVID-19-related closure had Pleasantville’s Artistry Dance Project owners and 13 professional dancers out of work. In less than 36 hours, co-owners Kristna Leitenberger and Lori Lynch reinvented their model completely by launching a full-scale digital platform with more than 200 videos, 75 hours of content and now provides 30 live-streamed classes each week.

For more information on the Artistry Dance Project’s digital platform check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Artistry-Dance-Project-614739181872315/.