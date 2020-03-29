COVID-19 UPDATE: 34 deaths; Lamont swings deal for some ventilators as DC delivery rerouted

Gov. Ned Lamont announced via Twitter this afternoon that an additional 469 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,993.

In addition, 404 have been hospitalized and there have been 34 fatalities. More than 11,900 tests have been performed statewide.

A county-by-county breakdown — based on where hospitals are located, not where patients reside — includes:

County Laboratory Confirmed Cases Hospitalized Cases Deaths Fairfield County 1,245 189 21 Hartford County 276 67 2 Litchfield County 87 5 0 Middlesex County 38 1 1 New Haven County 280 137 6 New London County 20 4 0 Tolland County 40 0 4 Windham County 7 1 0 Total 1,993 404 34

This morning came word that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had granted Lamont’s request for a major disaster declaration, with impacted state agencies and municipalities in all eight counties to be reimbursed for 75% of the costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

The governor’s other request for disaster assistance, including individual assistance that could provide Connecticut residents with a number of critical benefits – including expanded unemployment assistance, food benefits and child care assistance – is still under review by the White House.

Also this morning, Lamont visited Bio-Med Devices in Guilford, whose president and CEO Dean Bennett is “going to provide the state of Connecticut with 100 (ventilators) right away and then as we ramp up production we hope to be able to supply more if they’re needed.”

The governor said the state presently has about 950 ventilators.

In addition to filling orders for two versions of a ventilator, Bio-Med is also building a third machine, an oxygen blender, for patients who don’t need a full ventilator and use oxygen through a tube in the nose.

As for equipment from Washington, D.C.’s strategic stockpile, Lamont said: “We had 1,000 ventilators, 1,500 ventilators on order, ready to go. We have about 950 in the state right now. Agreed, shipped, ready to go. And guess what? We found out today, they said, sorry, we rerouted your shipment. Your case is not as urgent as other places right now.

“We’re still down there, we’re pushing hard, making sure that Connecticut gets what was promised, what we need,” the governor added.

During an afternoon livestream on Facebook, Lamont repeated his belief that the federal government should approach its distribution of equipment on a regional, rather than state-by-state basis, noting that the virus is hitting the New York metropolitan area, not just New York itself.

Pursuant to Governor Lamont’s Executive Order No. 7P, which was issued yesterday evening, Department of Public Health Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell late Saturday night issued an order directing state, local, and private sector partners to transition the homeless population into alternative, less congested housing for the purpose of providing adequate social distancing between all individuals. The goal is to decompress the current population by providing less populated settings.

The order also requires the development of non-congregate temporary housing for first responders and health care workers who are at reasonable risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 and cannot return to their usual residence because of the risk of infecting other household members.

In the meantime, the governors of Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina have ordered people arriving from the New York metropolitan area – including Connecticut and New Jersey – and other hot spots to self-quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival.