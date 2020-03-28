COVID-19 UPDATE: 33 deaths in CT, 20 in Fairfield County; Lamont seeks clarity on Trump’s quarantine remarks

Connecticut recorded six more deaths due to COVID-19 since yesterday – five of them in Fairfield County – bringing its total to 33, Gov. Ned Lamont announced at this afternoon’s briefing.

There are now 1,524 confirmed cases in Connecticut.

A county-by-county breakdown includes:

County Laboratory Confirmed Cases Hospitalized Cases Deaths Fairfield County 908 88 20 Hartford County 228 41 2 Litchfield County 65 12 0 Middlesex County 28 5 1 New Haven County 236 50 6 New London County 19 2 0 Tolland County 37 7 4 Windham County 3 0 0 Total 1,524 205 33

In response to President Donald Trump’s remarks today that he is considering imposing an “enforceable” quarantine on New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, Lamont said: “Our state has already called on residents to stay at home. Further, if interstate travel is absolutely necessary, our state has directed travelers to self-quarantine to prevent against further transmission of the virus.”

The governor said he hoped “we’ll have some clarity from the White House before the day is over,” opining that Trump’s comments were an example of his “thinking out loud.”

Lamont said such an order would be “impossible to enforce, given the spider web” of roads leading from New York into Connecticut.

That was more politic than Cuomo’s response; the New York governor said the topic of an “enforceable quarantine” had not been addressed during a morning phone call with Trump.

“I don’t even know what means,” Cuomo said. “I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable. And from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing. But I can tell you I don’t even like the sound of it, not even understanding what it is.”

Earlier this afternoon, Lamont issued a statement saying: “I look forward to speaking to the president directly about his comments and any further enforcement actions, because confusion leads to panic.”

“I could not agree more with Gov. Lamont — confusion leads to panic and puts people at risk,” Attorney General William Tong said in a statement released shortly after Lamont’s daily briefing ended. “Our leaders cannot think out loud at moments like this. They must speak with clarity and authority. Off-the-cuff comments by the president, made without necessary coordination with Governors on the front lines of this crisis, are not helpful.”

U.S. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said: “This proposed White House action seems unworkable, unenforceable and possibly unconstitutional. It is also unsupported by medical or scientific facts. It’s more Trump ad hoc edict based on impulse, not informed judgment.

“The specifics and impact of this proposed action are still deeply unclear and uncertain. The effect may be more confusion than confidence. Confusion fosters fear. Governor Lamont has been strong and effective in his leadership instructing Connecticut’s people to self-quarantine and stay at home if possible. President Trump should be collaborating with the governors, which he has failed to do. The governors have been ahead of federal authorities in their courageous and steadfast leadership, and their insights and input should be heeded.

“What we really need is masks, ventilators, and other medical supplies, not more confused mixed messages.”

Lamont also signed today Executive Order No. 7P, which enacts the following provision:

Authorization to provide for noncongregant housing for persons at risk: This order gives the appropriate state officials authority to ensure safe housing for certain first responder and health care workers who need alternative housing, provide for physical distancing in safe and adequate settings for people experiencing homelessness and meet FEMA requirements to reimburse state efforts in these areas.



The governor released a PSA video today asking health care professionals – including students and those who are retired – to consider helping Connecticut’s medical facilities in the COVID-19 effort by volunteering their services.Those interested in volunteering can register online at ctresponds.ct.gov and they will be matched with a health care facility that is in need.

In the meantime, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Tong and Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull are urging Connecticut residents to be mindful of fraudulent emails, text messages, phone calls, and social media posts falsely claiming that Americans must respond to the 2020 Census in order to receive a stimulus check from the federal government. In some cases, scammers may urge users to visit a fake census website and sign up to receive a stimulus check from the U.S. government, along with other false claims.

Elsewhere, the latest edition of Navigator Research’s daily tracking poll found that public approval of Trump’s handling of the epidemic has dropped by 13 points in less than a week, marking the first time since the outbreak began that more Americans have disapproved than approved of Trump’s performance.

As of 6 p.m. today, there have been 119,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and 1,991 deaths. Globally there have been 659,367 confirmed cases and 30,475 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.