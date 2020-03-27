Hilton Garden Inn Norwalk fighting for the future

The hotel industry has been hit hard.

The Hilton Garden Inn went from running a 90% occupancy to only a handful of rooms sold each night.

General Manager John Matkovich is committed to keeping the hotel open and has been working around the clock to keep the doors open so that the hotel will be able to bring back all of its employees.

The management staff has picked up all operational duties required to run the operation on a daily basis. While our corporate guests are not traveling, the hotel has welcomed first responders, doctors and nurses from local medical facilities.

The staff is like a family and we are working to bring them back as soon as possible.

– January Williamson