Harvest on Hudson restaurant launches Harvest Marketplace and offers curbside pickup of grocery, household items

Harvest on Hudson, a restaurant in Hastings-on-Hudson on the banks of the Hudson River, is expanding its roster of services with the addition of Harvest Marketplace to the current takeout menu.

Harvest on Hudson will be open for takeout only in compliance with New York state regulations. Menu items include antipastos, pizzas, pastas, steak, chicken and fish dishes as well as cocktails, sangria, beer and bottles of wine. Harvest Marketplace is offering grocery items including fresh produce, dairy, meat and fish, and pantry items including olive oil, salt, pasta, rice, polenta, sugar as well as paper goods including hand towelette, toilet paper, paper towels and sanitizing wipes and sprays.

Meal kits are also available for purchase to make meal prep easy with simple instructions and ingredients included.

Orders can be placed online anytime at www.harvesthudson.com or over the phone at 914-478-2800 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. for pickup between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.