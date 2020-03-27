Clintons support hospital staff throughout Westchester with pizza

During the evening of March 25, White Plains Hospital physicians, nurses, nurse technicians and staff received a special message of support from Hillary and Bill Clinton.

The Chappaqua residents sent a delivery of pizza from a local Westchester business to feed the frontline workers caring for members of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the pizza came a message — “Thank you for protecting our communities. From Bill and Hillary Clinton.”

But that wasn’t their only contribution.

On the afternoon of March 24, Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla received a surprise delivery of 20 pizza pies from Dom & Vinnie’s Pizzeria in White Plains, courtesy of the Clintons.