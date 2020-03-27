Although the COVID-19 crisis played a major role in The Business Council of Fairfield County’s decision to close at the end of the month, discussions about possibly shuttering it had been going on for the past several weeks, according to James Fitzgerald, the council’s board chairman.

Speaking exclusively with the Business Journal, Fitzgerald said yesterday’s announcement was the culmination of “our having discussions about the future of the council for some period of time.”

Such discussions are a matter of course, Fitzgerald said – part of a regular systemic review to see how the council should “chart its course forward.”

While not providing specifics, Fitzgerald said the council’s finances had been a cause of concern for some time.

“Then along comes this coronavirus,” he said. “Quite frankly, that wasn’t the reason for going forward with the dissolution, but it was certainly the tipping point – an infrastructure shock to the system.

“The virus was so vicious in terms of the impact it’s had over a short period of time,” he added.

The Stamford nonprofit, which was formed in 1970, had hired Erin Flynn as its new president and CEO in January, after Chris Bruhl retired from that position after 30 years. “Erin was very much involved in our strategizing about the future,” Fitzgerald said.

Asked if Flynn had known about the council’s shaky foundations before taking the job, Fitzgerald said, “She was aware. But would we have hired her if we had known what was going to happen? The answer is no.

“We all think so highly of her,” he said of Flynn, who relocated to the area from Portland, Oregon to take the position. “I can’t say enough good things about Erin.”

Vice President and Director, Fairfield County Information Exchange Lisa Mercurio said the organization has received numerous emails from its constituents since yesterday, who are “clearly disappointed. We’ve worked with thousands of individuals, and we’re getting calls from people who have been with the organization since before I came here” 20 years ago.

Fitzgerald said he had also received an abundance of calls “from the political side to the business side and everybody in between.”

Although the council is due to close on March 31, Fitzgerald indicated that its final chapter may not necessarily have been written.

“We’re fully focused on doing this the right way,” especially when it comes to the organization’s 10 employees, he said. “It would be wrong to suggest that those kinds of conversations are a part of the current situation.”

Nevertheless, he said, “The Business Council has a lot of resources that it provided to the community. It’s a little too soon (to discuss a possible resurrection after the coronavirus crisis has passed), but there are all sorts of ideas flying out. We’ll evaluate them when it’s appropriate.”