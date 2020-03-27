Choyce Peterson named listing agent for 1200 High Ridge Road in Stamford

The commercial real estate brokerage Choyce Peterson Inc. has been named exclusive listing agent for the Stamford property 1200 High Ridge Road.

The three-story, 55,714-square-foot building was constructed in 1969 and includes office and medical suites ranging from 829 to 5,394 square feet.

Its tenants the pediatric occupational therapy provider OT Kids, Bender Chiropractic and Wellness Center, Pediatric Urology Associates, Goldman Orthodontic Arts, and the real estate developer Frank Mercede and Sons Inc. The building is owned and operated by 1200 High Ridge Company LLC.

“We are pleased to be steering the agency for such an iconic building in North Stamford,” Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta said. “This well-maintained office/medical building has an excellent location that appeals to a wide variety of businesses looking to relocate to a valuable asset in Fairfield County.”