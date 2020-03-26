BREAKING NEWS: The Business Council of Fairfield County folding in face of COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS: The Business Council of Fairfield County folding in face of...

The Business Council of Fairfield County is shutting down in the face of financial and operational difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For decades, The Business Council has played an important role in both Fairfield County and the State of Connecticut,” said James Fitzgerald, Business Council Chair of the Board of Directors. “The significant changes in our local economy, the changing business landscape and the financial and operational issues recently caused by the COVID-19 virus have dramatically impacted our long-term financial sustainability.

“As a result, and after thoughtful review, we made the difficult but responsible decision to cease ongoing operations,” he said.

The Stamford-based Business Council will begin to conclude regular operations effective March 31.

The move comes less than three months after the board named Erin Flynn its new president and CEO after Chris Bruhl retired from that position after 30 years.

“During her short tenure, Erin made great contributions to The Business Council and provided tremendous leadership to our members and business community,” Fitzgerald said. “She was particularly helpful in assessing our strategic alternatives in this unusually stressful time.”

The 501(c)6, tax-exempt, private, nonprofit corporation was formed in 1970 and governed by a board of directors comprised of senior business executives and served by a professional staff. It identified its three priority areas as business environment, infrastructure and development.