JetBlue offers free NY flights for medical volunteers

JetBlue is responding to New York’s staggering rate of COVID-19 cases by flying medical volunteers into the state at no cost.

The airline did not make an official announcement on this service, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo mentioned it on Twitter with the statement: “NEW: JetBlue is donating free flights for incoming medical volunteers heading to New York State. Thank you @JetBlue for transporting the vital personnel we need. So grateful for the help.”

The airline retweeted the message and added, “Proud to help.”

Within the region, JetBlue flies into Westchester County Airport and Stewart International Airport, as well as LaGuardia and JFK airports. Upstate, the airline serves Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.