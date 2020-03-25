Wegmans postpones opening of Harrison store

Wegmans Food Markets announced today the decision to postpone the opening date for its Harrison store just off Westchester Avenue. The opening of the new 121,000-square-foot-store had been scheduled for June 7.

“Given these unprecedented times, we feel this is the right thing to do,” said Matthew Dailor, store manager for the Harrison location. Dailor has been working at the recruiting office that Wegmans established at 1133 Westcheser Ave. in White Plains as well as keeping an eye on the construction site. Dailor said, “We are so excited to be part of the Harrison community and can’t wait to start serving our local customers. We’re keeping in touch with our community organizations to partner with them as this situation continues to develop.”

This would be the 101st store for the Wegmans chain. Details on a new grand opening date are expected to be released soon. In the meantime, Wegmans said that recruitment of employees and training for Harrison will continue. The company had previously said that part-time as well as a few full-time positions were available.

Wegmans said that interested applicants could apply online at jobs.wegmans.com/harrison or phone 914-539-3700 for more information.