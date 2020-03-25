Where are the coronavirus cases in Westchester?

As of March 25, Westchester had 4,691 confirmed cases of COVD-19. That represents 15.22% of the 30,811 confirmed cases recorded in New York state. New York City had 17,856 cases; Rockland had 968 cases; Dutchess had 153 cases; and Orange County had 638 cases.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s office has released a breakdown of Westchester cases by municipality that was compiled from data submitted by New York state several days ago when there were many fewer cases, about one-quarter of the number currently recorded.

The breakdown provides an view of where the cases were concentrated. The number of cases follows the name of the municipality.

Ardsley 3; Bedford 10; Briarcliff Manor 9; Bronxville 9; Buchanan 0; Cortlandt 31; Croton-on-Hudson 5; Dobbs Ferry 16; Eastchester 38; Elmsford 6; Greenburgh 63; Harrison 29; Hastings-on-Hudson 13;

Irvington 8; Larchmont 13; Lewisboro 7; Mamaroneck Town 18; Mamaroneck Village 18; Mount Kisco 20; Mount Pleasant 32; Mount Vernon 89; New Castle 13; New Rochelle 234; North Castle 13; North Salem 2; Ossining Town 7; Ossining Village 47;

Peekskill 26; Pelham 18; Pelham Manor 12; Pleasantville 14; Port Chester 51; Pound Ridge 1; Rye Brook 17; Rye City 15; Scarsdale 39; Sleepy Hollow 19; Somers 9; Tarrytown 15; Tuckahoe 7; White Plains 74; Yonkers 201; Yorktown 30.