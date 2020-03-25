Stop & Shop and Big Y announce COVID-19 financial assistance to food banks

Two regional supermarket chains – Stop & Shop and Big Y – have announced respective efforts to provide financial grants to local food banks aiding residents who are dealing with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stop & Shop is providing $1 million that will be divided among 13 food bank organizations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The local recipients of the funds include the Connecticut Food Bank, Feeding Westchester and Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

“The effect of coronavirus is far more than physical; it’s having an economic impact on families and their ability to put food and other necessities on the table,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said. “This donation will help our food bank partners across the Northeast who let us know they’re in need of cash to support the vital work they are doing in our communities to ensure access to food.”

Separately, Big Y World Class Markets is donating $125,000 to be divided between the Connecticut Food Bank and four similar organizations in Massachusetts. All Big Y stores now have collection boxes to allow customers to make food donations for pantries and shelters.

Stop & Shop is an Ahold Delhaize USA company with more than 400 stores.

Big Y is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, and operates 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and nine Big Y Express Gas and Convenience locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts.