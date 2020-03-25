Construction firm Morganti Group taps Thamer Rushaidat as chief executive

The Morganti Group Inc., a 104-year-old Danbury-based construction company, has named Thamer Rushaidat as its president and CEO. He succeeds Nabil Takla, who is stepping down but will retain membership on the board of directors.

Rushaidat has been with Morganti and its previous parent company Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. for the past 25 years, rising through the ranks of both firms from site engineer and project manager to group manager then deputy CEO and chief financial officer.

He is certified as a project management professional, a LEED Green Associate, a Professional Architect in Project Management, and a Chief of Projects Management (Consultant Grade A).

“We are pleased to have Mr. Rushaidat take on this leadership position to promote the mission and vision of Morganti,” said Takla. “We are confident that Mr. Rushaidat will strengthen the foundation of Morganti through his enthusiasm, strategic vision, vast experience and dedication to his position. The transition requires strong leadership, dedication and commitment to the vision of becoming the first choice of customers in the markets that we serve.”