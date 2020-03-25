Law firm Willinger, Willinger & Bucci opens Shelton office

The Bridgeport law firm Willinger, Willinger & Bucci has opened a second office in Shelton.

The new office occupies 8,800 square feet on the fifth floor of Shelton’s 1000 Bridgeport Ave.

Senior partner Charles J. Willinger Jr. said the new location is “a natural evolution for our firm. The Route 8 Corridor represents an enhanced service base while maintaining our long-established client foundation in the Fairfield County.”

The 30-year-old law firm will retain its main office at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport. Senior partner Thomas W. Bucci, a former two-term mayor of Bridgeport, added, “This expansion unifies our Bridgeport regional clientele with an emerging business market, the

type of synergy that fits our service areas.”